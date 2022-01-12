UPDATE: Detectives Release Surveillance Video of Suspect Vehicle in Fatal Christmas Eve Shooting





Homicide Unit detectives released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. This video was recorded just seconds after an occupant in the SUV shot and fatally wounded 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. Kelly and his family were heading to a holiday dinner at the time.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The ATF Baltimore Field Division is offering an additional $5,000 reward as well.

On December 24, 2021, at approximately 4:40 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road. They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road. The suspect vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s pickup truck and an occupant opened fire. No one else in Kelly’s truck was injured. At this time, detectives continue to look into this incident as possible road rage.

In the video, the suspect vehicle is seen on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting. It stops momentarily at a red light before proceeding out of the camera’s view. The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a 2007-2009 model year dark blue GMC Envoy.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer. We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect(s) accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward,” said Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 21-0059930.

