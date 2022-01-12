Calvert County Government Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Schedule 2022

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In addition:
- The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.
- The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Monday, Jan. 17 with normal operating hours.
- The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.
- All Calvert County senior centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 17. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery resumes Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- There will be no county bus service on Monday, Jan. 17. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Calvert Library locations and Bookmobile service will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.
- The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, Jan. 17.
- The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.
- All community centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.
- All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal winter hours.
- Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, Jan. 17, with normal hours.
- Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with normal winter hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.
- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 17.
- Breezy Point Beach & Campground remains closed for the season.
