Police Investigating Triple Shooting in Lexington Park, One Dead and One Flown to Area Trauma Center

UPDATE @ 4:05 p.m., A third gunshot victim arrived on the scene with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Their injuries are reported as non-life-threatening,

The gunshot victim with CPR in progress has been declared deceased on the scene.

1/12/2022: On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at approximately 3:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Westbury Boulevard and Warwick Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting with multiple victims.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle collision with one gunshot victim laying outside of the vehicle not breathing.

Firefighters pronounced CPR in progress on one victim and located a second gunshot victim a short time after arrival..

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 has been requested for the second victim with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the scene and the area will be closed for an extended period of time. The vehicle was struck by projectiles at least six times.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

