Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Police Blotter January 3, 2022 – January 9, 2022

During the week of January 3, 2022 – January 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,085 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 22-01218 – On January 9, 2022, DFC Idol responded to the Giant located at 655 N. Solomon’s Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised two male suspects stole multiple personal hygiene items from the store. The estimated value of stolen property is greater than $100.00.

Damaged Property: 22-00455 – On January 4, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to the 700 block of Wildcat Trail in Lusby, MD for a property destruction call. The complainant advised the evening of Dec. 30, 2021 he left his vehicle unlocked and unknown suspect(s) rummaged through his center console and stole a bottle of cologne. One the evening of Jan. 3, the complainant heard a loud notice and went to investigate and observed a dark subject scurrying away from this driveway and noticed damage to a lug nut on his vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $30. The estimated value of damaged property is $5-$10.

Damaged Property: 22-00789 – On January 6, 2022, DFC Callison responded to 3000 block of Bowie Lane in Huntingtown, MD for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, DFC Callison observed a broken glass window near the front door of the residence. The complainant advised two unknown female suspects were knocking at the front door window and the side of the house, then fled the scene. A glass window was shattered. The total value of damaged property is $200.00.

ARRESTS

On January 7, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to Stoakley Road and N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD after receiving calls for a welfare check. Upon arrival, Deputy Tavares observed a female, identified Jennifer Lorraine Woomer, 39 of Chesapeake Beach, MD sitting on the sidewalk with her pants down, underwear exposed, inhaling a can of cleaning duster. Additional cans of cleaning duster were observed laying on the ground beside her. Woomer was advised to put the inhalant down, but refused. Woomer was placed in custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct and CDS: Inhaling a Harmful Substance.

On January 4, 2022, Deputy W. McDowell was conducting a patrol check in the parking garage of the Rod N Reel in Chesapeake Beach, MD and observed wanted suspect Angela Rene Cochrane, 31 of North Beach, MD walk by. Deputy McDowell make contact with Cochrane and confirmed she was a wanted person and had an active arrest warrant for ‘Failure to Appear’. Cochrane was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. During a search of Cochrane’s person upon entering the Detention Center, a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine was located concealed inside of her vaginal area. Cochrane was arrested for CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

On January 9, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw conducted a traffic stop on Lyons Creek Road in the area of Longleaf Lane in Dunkirk, MD. The driver, Arnez Devon Bowens, 26 of Sunderland, MD immediately exited the vehicle and advised he did not have a valid driver’s license and that there was marijuana inside the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed a gallon Zip lock bag and a glass jar containing 115 grams of suspected marijuana. Bowens was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+.

Pictured L to R: Woomer, Bowens, Cochrane

