Call for Nominations: Women’s History Month Symposium 2022

Nominations are open for the 2022 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards.

We want to hear about the extraordinary women in our community who inspire you! The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman.

The awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Nominees will be recognized at the Women’s History Month Symposium Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown.

The Woman of the Year award recipient will be a woman who displays leadership, commitment and provides outstanding volunteer service to individuals or nonprofit organizations in the community. Previous nominees have included volunteers from local churches, libraries, senior activity centers, hospitals, animal shelters, the NAACP and volunteer rescue squads.



Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who are already making a difference in St. Mary’s County. The award recipient will be a current high school student in grades 9-12 who has made a remarkable impact to the community through voluntary advocacy, leadership or service. We encourage individuals, families, charities, educators, civic, community, and religious organizations to recognize the next generation’s work by nominating a deserving candidate.

To be eligible, nominations in both categories must recognize women who currently reside in St. Mary’s County and have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Nomination forms are available at https://www.stmarysmd.com/aging/WomensHistoryMonth/Event/. You may also request a nomination form by emailing [email protected] or calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1680. The Commission requests nominating organizations or individuals purchase a reservation for their nominee.

Nominating an exceptional woman is a great way to honor her hard work and effort in front of her family, friends and community. Please share this invitation and help recognize the talented women in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is a volunteer-run committee appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. Our mission is to celebrate and support the County’s women through outreach, advocacy and service, to secure an equitable community for all.