9-Month Old Flown to Children’s Center After Being Bit by Dog in Hollywood

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 6:19 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 23800 block of Mill Pond Road in Hollywood, for the reported dog bite/animal attack.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 9-month old male with injuries to the face after a dog bite.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area children’s trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control is investigating.