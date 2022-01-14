Three Injured After Waldorf Paramedic Ambulance is Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, just before 8:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving Waldorf Ambulance 38.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the ambulance and one other vehicle involved and reported one EMT was trapped.

Firefighters extricated the emergency medical technician in approximately 10 minutes. Firefighters reported three victims were injured and requested three ambulances.

A helicopter was requested for a pregnant 29 year-old female who was trapped in the ambulance. She was transported by ground to an area trauma center.

Two other victims were transported with injuries reported as non-life-threatening. It is unknown if any victims signed care refusal forms.

Waldorf Paramedic Ambulance 38 was responding to the 10300 block of Saltbush Court in Waldorf for a medical emergency. No patients were on board, and that emergency call was immediately covered by another ambulance.

Maryland State Highway was requested for cleanup/diesel spill. Police are on the scene investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.