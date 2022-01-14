No Injuries Reported After Shooting in Lexington Park, Occupied Vehicle and Residence Struck

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls of shots fired.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots, one 911 caller was a victim stating their vehicle was struck multiple times and was uninjured.

Police made contact with the victim at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office D4 building and officers located multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

Crime Lab Technicians responded and recovered multiple shell casings from the roadway on Kearsarge Place and recovered bullets from the victims SUV.

One witness reported seeing a grey vehicle flee the scene and two kids running into a residence on Kearsarge Place.

One residence was struck and one occupied vehicle was struck multiple times.

No known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

