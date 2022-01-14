Police Arrest Mechanicsville Man for Burglary and Recover Stolen Mini-Bike

January 14, 2022
Brandon Cather, 32, of Mechanicsville

On January 13, 2022, at 2:15 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Crain Highway for speeding.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noticed a new mini-bike in the back. Through further investigation, officers were able to confirm the mini-bike had just been stolen from a nearby business during a burglary.

Brandon Cather, 32, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and traffic-related offenses.

On January 14, a judge ordered Cather could be released on personal recognizance as long as he obtains electronic monitoring.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Bigelow at 301-932-2222.

