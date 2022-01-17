La Plata Man Charged After Setting His Truck On Fire

A La Plata man is facing arson charges after Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded he was responsible for setting his truck on fire on the morning of Saturday, January 15, 2022.

On January 15, 2022, shortly after 10 a.m., investigators assigned to the Maryland State Fire Marshal Southern Regional Office were requested to assist Charles County Sheriff’s Office after believing Leroy G. Lyle, 67, of La Plata, had intentionally set his 2003 Dodge Dakota on fire.

During the investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals confirmed that Lyles of the 8900 block of Hawthorne Road was responsible for the fire and charged with 2nd Degree Arson.

With the assistance of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, he was transported to Charles County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

