Charles County Scholarship Fund Offering More Than 60 Scholarships to High School Seniors





The Charles County Scholarship Fund is offering more than 60 scholarships to Charles County high school seniors. Interested students can visit the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website, ccboe.com, to view available scholarships, eligibility criteria and additional requirements.

All applications must be completed and submitted online by Tuesday, March 1. Students need only to submit one application and late submissions are not accepted.

The application is posted here. Application requirements include a resume, personal statement that details academic and career goals, two letters of recommendation, a high school transcript and copy of the first semester senior year report card.

The application progress cannot be saved; interested students should have the required documents ready prior to completing the application.

Students who apply for any scholarship that lists demonstrated financial need as criteria should include a student aid report (SAR) form for the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The form is available at www.fafsa.gov. The deadline to complete the FAFSA for Maryland students is March 1. Students in need of assistance with the form or completing the FAFSA should contact their college and career advisor.

The Charles County Scholarship Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Charles County high school seniors. Representatives from CCPS; the Charles County Commissioners, College of Southern Maryland and the Chamber of Commerce are part of the Scholarship Fund Board. All other members of the Board are selected from the community at large.

Seniors should see their counselor or college and career advisor with questions about the Scholarship Fund.