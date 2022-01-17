Public Hearing Scheduled for Calvert County Police Accountability Board on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive and consider public input on a draft resolution regarding the creation of a Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB).

The public hearing will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Seating will be limited to the first 50 persons.

The public may attend through Zoom at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PABHearing. Participants may also participate by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide public comment: *9

Citizens are encouraged to review the BOCC proposed draft resolution (January 2022) and additional information, available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAB. The revised draft was created based on public feedback received as of Dec. 15, 2021.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Written comments may also be submitted through an online comment form, emailed to [email protected] or through the U.S. mail to the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers may be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202.

Through the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 – Police Discipline and Law Enforcement Programs and Procedures, which was enacted by the Maryland General Assembly on April 10, 2021, the BOCC is required to establish a Police Accountability Board and an Administrative Charging Committee.

Calvert County Government is focused on attaining a balanced representation of diverse backgrounds and experiences to execute those powers and duties.