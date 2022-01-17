Prince George’s County Firefighter Douglas Baker Receives Gold Medal of Valor for Saving Multiple Victims Trapped in 1971 House Fire

On May 12, 1971, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Firefighter Douglas Baker was at home preparing to begin his regularly scheduled shift. As he was listening to his home radio receiver, fire suppression units were dispatched to an apartment building at 7753 Riverdale Road in Lanham.

Firefighter Baker quickly ran to the scene and found a well involved fire showing and many residents still inside. He entered the building several times without any protective equipment to help trapped residents, including a mother and child.

Now, 50 years later, Firefighter Baker was presented with a plaque for his bravery, quick thinking, and dedication to the mission.

“50 years ago, we didn’t have systems in place to officially recognize Firefighter Doug Baker’s brave act. If we did, his actions in 1971 would have earned him a Gold Medal of Valor. That’s why today, I’m proud to present him with a Gold Medal along with a plaque,” said Fire Chief Tiffany Green. “Firefighter Baker’s ability to put others first, despite exposing himself to high personal risk, highlights his heroism and dedication to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department’s mission – the mission to serve.”

All photos are courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

