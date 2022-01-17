William Spencer Hill, 50, of Mechanicsville, MD tragically passed away on January 9, 2022.

He was born on October 18, 1971, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Kathryn Cecilia Knott-Hill and William Franklin Hill of Mechanicsville, MD.

William is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a graduate of Chopticon High School. He dedicated over 32 years of service to SMECO, as a lineman for many years and more recently as a construction supervisor. He was a grill master extraordinaire as the owner and operator of “Willie’s Smokin’ BBQ.” He built his own smoker and grill. He was famous for his delicious ribs, pulled beef and creamy mac and cheese. He was often found helping with catering events with Sunshine Catering. He also assisted in the kitchen at Hill’s Store a couple days a week with manning the grill. He recently purchased his new ride “Stella,” a beautiful red Harley. His other hobbies included watching wrestling, going to the beach, welding with his father, and spending time with his family. He recently took a vacation to Panama City with his sisters in which they all had a great time together. His girls were his pride and joy and he loved doing stuff with them. His favorite name to be called was Paw-Paw by his granddaughter, Natalee.

In addition to his father, Franklin and step-mother Ruth, he is also survived by his children, Melanie Kathryn Hill (Tony) of Coltons Point, MD and Sabrina Nichole Hill (Hunter) of Hollywood, MD; his sisters, Joan Marie Bartz (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD and Michelle Renee Cockerham (Victor) of Mechanicsville, MD; his granddaughter, Natalee Kathryn Brash; his nieces/nephews: AJ Bartz (Katie), Kevin Bartz (Kathie) and Katie Shea (Justin); 8 greats nieces/nephews; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother.

Family will receive friends for William’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, January 18, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service held at 6:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Steve Humphries on Wednesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be live streamed at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD. The family invites you to wear your casual attire to the visitation and services.

Serving as pallbearers will be AJ Bartz, Kevin Bartz, Justin Shea, David Williams, J.H. Cusic and Troy Gass. Honorary pallbearers will be his coworkers at SMECO.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.