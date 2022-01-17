Steven Joseph Rosas, 49, passed away on January 2nd, 2021. Born in Corpus Christi, TX, Steve served a total of 20 years of uniformed service, both in the Army and the Navy from 1992 to 2012. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, golfing, and especially watching the Dallas Cowboys football games in his free time. He was kind and light-hearted, often forming a friendship with everyone he came into contact with. His smile and laugh brought joy to everyone around him. He was never without a good joke to make those that were close to him smile.

Steve is survived by his two daughters, who meant the entire world to him, Piper and Peyton Rosas; his sisters: Vivian (Vance) Hildebrand of Ponca City, Oklahoma and Belinda (Sam) Garza of Corpus Christi, Texas; and brothers, Andy Rosas of Corpus Christi, Texas and Rudy Rodriguez of Houston, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Lee Rosas. His love for his two daughters was very prevalent throughout his life, especially near the end. Being a widow, he took on the role of a Father as well as a Mother, and did a tremendous job of it. Steven has reunited with his lifelong wife and partner, Jessica Rosas, in heaven. Together, they are watching over their daughters with more love than ever imaginable.

At his request, no funeral service will be held. However, a Celebration of Life Gathering with be held at Kingfisher’s Seafood Bar & Grill on Saturday, January 15th, from 2pm to 5pm. The address is 14442 Solomon’s Island Rd S, Solomon’s, MD 20688.

