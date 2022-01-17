Susan Irene Joyner Hefner, 86 of Chaptico, MD passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 18, 1935 in Black Mountain, NC to the late Francis Edison Joyner and Margaret Louise Odom Joyner.

Sue “Momma” was the family Matriarch! As a homemaker she loved cooking, sewing and taking care of her family and others. Sue had many different kinds of jobs over the years which included, bakery chef, restaurant jobs of all types, and local school cafeteria helper, which she worked with her daughter. She had a great love for daytime soap operas. Everyone called her “Mom;” she was the best. She devoted her life to her children and family with a heart of gold and had the utmost respect for those around her. Sue was known for her southern cooking, friend chicken, homemade gravy and biscuits, meatloaf, banana pudding and blackberry dumplings just to mention a few. She had a passionate love affair with ice cream. Sue moved to the area from Florida in 1996. She was always sweet and full of happiness with a smile that will never be forgotten. Sue was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Susan is survived by her children, Kathryn Irene Proctor Ellis (William Luke) of Chaptico, MD and William Henry Proctor (Amy) of Old Fort, NC; her sister, Mary Nadeau (Andre) of Ocala, FL; her grandchildren: Monica Hayes, Brent Menard, William E. Proctor, and Nicholas Proctor; her great grandchildren: Brooke Menard, Wyatt Hayes, Willow Hayes and Bella Menard; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her son, William Dozier Proctor III and her siblings, Martha Roxana Dillard and Patton Edison Joyner.

Services are private and being held at her home with family on Thursday January 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Cards may be sent to 23755 Plum Lane, Chaptico, MD 20621.

Memorial contributions in Sue’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

