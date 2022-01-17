James Robert “Jimmy” Montgomery, 29, of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 7, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on April 8, 1992 in Leonardtown, MD to Kevin James Montgomery and Donna Jean Browning Montgomery of Mechanicsville, MD.

Born and raised in St. Mary’s County, as a child Jimmy was active in sports, and especially enjoyed swimming and gaming. He excelled in school, where he never failed to make others smile with his wicked sense of humor. Upon graduating from Chopticon in 2010, Jimmy started his career in the service industry at Outback Steakhouse. While working at Outback, he met the love of his life, Myrissa “Missy” Simonsen, and the two were inseparable from that point on. Dates at Salsas Mexican restaurant and constant Snapchats blossomed into a family, and they welcomed two children into this world: their son Samuel in 2015 and daughter Logan in 2021. During this time he continued his education and received his Associates Degree from CSM. Jimmy moved on to become a manager at AMC in Waldorf, enjoying the long drive listening to audio books. Jimmy always worked hard and was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science through UMUC with a graduation date of May 2022. In his spare time, Jimmy engrossed himself with card collecting and computer building. But most of all, he was an amazing father and fiancé, loving nothing more than spending all his time with his friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his fiancé, Myrissa Simonsen, his son, Samuel Montgomery and daughter, Logan Montgomery; his brother, Christopher Browning (Casey); his nieces and nephews: Colette Browning, Matthew Browning, Jocelyn Browning, Benjamin Browning and Mateo Méndez. He is also survived by his grandparents, James Montgomery (Bernadette) and Robert Browning (Jean).

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service held at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Myrissa Simonsen.

