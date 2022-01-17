Joseph “Harold” Thomas, Sr. 91, of Loveville, MD., was called to eternal rest on January 7, 2022, at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital. Born September 13, 1930 in Chaptico MD, he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Harris and M. Hawkins.

Harold was educated in the St. Mary’s County public school system. On April 15, 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in WWII until his Honorable Discharge in March 1948. He was the recipient of the WWII Victory and Army of Occupation medals during his service.

Harold married his loving and devoted wife Dorothy Somerville of 54 years on July 6, 1956. People would often comment: “You would not see one without the other”. From this union they were blessed with two loving children, Joseph, Jr., and Gilberta.

In his younger days, Harold loved to play cards and did not have to go far for a competitive game of “Tunk” next door at his sister-in-law’s house. Harold would venture out to the local county establishments with his brothers in law and old buddies and loved to dance. Harold was a member of the Jolly Gents Social Club where he sustained many long-lasting friendships. Harold loved sports, spending his free time watching various sports games live and on TV. He especially loved baseball, cheering for his favorite team (Baltimore Orioles). He followed the local county softball and hardball teams, rarely missing a Sunday baseball game at the old “Oakville Ball Diamond”. Harold worked in the construction industry for most of his career after his military completion. Additionally, he worked in the laundry business for several years. Even after retirement, Harold continued working part time as a presser in the dry-cleaning business.

Harold was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Morganza, MD. When he was no longer able to physically attend mass, he looked forward to viewing Catholic mass on TV and visits from Father Drew and Deacon Somerville.

Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend. He often reminisced about his grandmother Sarah Countiss Thomas, who raised him, and how he missed “his people” especially his aunts (Marie Baker, Louise Chase, Helen Miles and Veronica Woodland). He was always so happy to see his cousins when they would come to visit.

In addition to his parents/grandparents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Somerville) Thomas, aunts Marie Baker, Veronica Woodland, Helen Miles, Louise Chase; sisters-in-law, Margaret Elizabeth Frederick, Mary Virginia Hall, Agnes Theresa Thompson, and Vincena Dickerson; brothers-in-law, John T. Somerville Jr., Francis Ennis Somerville, Paul Dickerson, Felix Hall, and Brent Thompson; nieces LaVerne Stewart, Pamela Chase; and nephew Angelo Dickerson, Sr.

Harold leaves to celebrate his long and love-filled life with his loving and devoted children, Joseph Harold Thomas, Jr., and Gilberta Campbell; two grandchildren James Campbell, Jr., and Colby Campbell; son in law James Campbell, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM with Father Andrew Royals officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.