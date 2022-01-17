Elizabeth Louise Pugh, 80 of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully on January 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 17, 1941, in Valley Lee, MD to the late William Calvert and Grace Elizabeth Knott Bean.

In addition to her beloved husband, John Edward Pugh, Elizabeth is also survived by her children: William Davis (Orsi) of Lexington Park MD, Patricia Davis of Great Mills, MD and Renee Medlin (Greg) of Chicago, IL; her siblings, Mary Agnes Beining of Great Mills, MD, Joseph Bean (Judy) of Lottsburg, VA, Charles Bean (Mickey) of Lake City, FL, Margaret Street of Jacksonville, FL, Dorothy Troglin(Morris) of Conway, AK, Jean Brumley of Waxahachie, TX and Sue Wawrzynski (Leonard) of Lake City, FL and Janice Birch (Randy) of Champlain, VA; her grandchildren: Christina Davis, Bobby Davis, Brittany Miller, Alex Damato and Andre Davis; her great grandchildren: Autumn Davis, Marcel Davis and Nolan McAlister; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A private family service will be celebrated by Pastor Paul McPherson at 12 p.m. The family invites everyone to watch the Live Stream of the service at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Franklin Graham Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse, Post Office Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.