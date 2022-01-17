William Henry “Bill” Frawley, III, 77, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022 at Complete Care at LaPlata Center, LaPlata, MD.

He was born on December 2, 1944 in Eau Clare, WI to the Honorable William H. Frawley, Jr Bankruptcy Court Judge and Margaret Sullivan.

Bill was born and raised in Wisconsin. He was a veteran of the Army and served in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge. In 1975, he married his beloved wife, Ann Lipscy. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bill, is also survived by his children, Kelly Frawley (Rhys) of Seattle, WA and Fionn Frawley (Penny) of California, MD; his sister, Muff Hall of Laguna Woods, CA; his grandchildren: Alice Hefta, Owen Hefta, Laurell Frawley, and Olivia Frawley; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held in August at Lake Chetek, where his family spent their summer retreats when he was a boy.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.