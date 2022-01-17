Branden Lane Welday, known by many as “Big Country,” 34 of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022 at John Hopkins Hospital with his loving family at his side.

He was born on November 23, 1987 in Leonardtown, MD to Lloyd James Welday of Texas and Cecilia Barnes Graham of Great Mills, MD.

Branden is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 2004 graduate of Great Mills High School. He was recently employed as a salesman for Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Lexington Park, MD. He was excited for his new career and looking forward to returning to work. Previously, he was employed as a reptile specialist at Petco where he shared his knowledge of love of reptiles with many customers.

Branden had a terrific sense of humor, quick witted, and liked to tell jokes. He liked a variety of music, and played the trumpet and was interesting in learning to play the electric guitar. He enjoyed family vacations to Bethany Beach and going crabbing. He was a basketball enthusiast, and regularly cheered for his favorite team, Miami Heat. He also enjoyed watching wrestling. He enjoyed time with his friends and family, but his great love was his daughter, Zoe, whom was the light of his life.

In addition to his beloved parents, Branden is also survived by his daughter, Zoe Lynn Welday of Great Mills, MD; his brother, Cody Graham (Zoe) of Lexington Park, MD; his step-father, Floyd Graham of Great Mills, MD; his grandmother, Barbara Graham of Mechanicsville, MD; his lifelong friend, Jeff Thomas of Florida; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dick and Pat Welday, Carl & Vivian Barnes, and David Graham.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.