Janet Marie Bean, 61, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. She was born on March 25, 1960 in Cheverly, MD to the late James Martin Buckler and Erma Jane (Raley) Buckler.

Marie was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cherished every moment she got to spend with her grandson, Jace. She could watch hours of Cocomelon with Jace as long as he was cuddled up beside her on the chair. Marie was eagerly anticipating the arrival of a grandbaby. A loving woman, Marie was always there for all the children in the family. She was a shoulder to cry on, a much-needed hug or sounding board. She took pride in being so close with her family. She was an amazing cook and you never left her house hungry.

A nature lover, Marie was a talented gardener. Whether it was vegetables or flowers, the gardens were always bountiful. As she walked outdoors you would always see her beloved puppies, Maggie and Max trailing behind. They were her miniature best friends and she doted her furry friends.

She was a wonderful woman who loved openly and cherished family above all else. Marie was adored and loved by her family and community. The legacy Marie leaves behind is found in the strength of character, bright eyes and smiles of her family. She will be missed by many, but not as much as her family.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Allison Nicole Bean of Chaptico, MD; one (1) grandchild, Jace Reid Kolbe and one (1) on the way; three (3) sisters, Janice “Gail” Farrell of Charlotte Hall, MD, Ruth Ann Shotwell of Chaptico and Connie Lee Pilkerton of Callway, MD and husband, Joseph Leo Bean, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Erma Buckler and son, Joseph “JR” Leo Bean, Jr.

The family will receive friends for Marie’s Life Celebration on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Dennis Gilikin at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will be immediately following at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

