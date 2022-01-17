Aaron Christopher Mattingly, 48, of Callaway, MD passed away January 4, 2022. He was born September 26, 1973 in Leonardtown, MD, to the late Aubrey F. Mattingly and Victoria “Vicky” Mattingly of Leonardtown, MD.

Aaron was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He attended elementary school at Father Andrew White and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1991. His passion for hard work was something he learned working for his father in the family excavation business, Aubrey F. Mattingly Excavation. He continued his love for diesel mechanics working for Maryland Rock and Hugh Gardiner, Inc. and he later started his own business, A.C. Mattingly Mechanical Services and Trucking. Aaron was a man of many talents, which pushed him to open a second business, Dirt Works Excavation and Crane.

When he wasn’t behind the joystick controls to his equipment, he always had a pile of junk he was trying to make into something bigger, better, and faster. Aaron enjoyed helping people solve complex problems while coordinating and pulling in resources from all over the county. Despite his passion for excavation and running his business, those that knew Aaron, will most likely miss his humorous antics and unequivocal word choices.

Aaron is survived by his mother; daughter, Sarah Ann “Sam” Mattingly; sister, Yvonne “Renee” Davey (Patrick); brother, Travis Mattingly (Mischelle); nephews, Dakota “Cody” Davey and Christopher Mattingly; and niece, Lauren Davey. He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey F. Mattingly.

All services are private. The family will announce Aaron’s Memorial Life Celebration at a future date.

Serving as pallbearers will be Travis Mattingly, Dakota “Cody” Davey, Stephen “Steve” Long, William “Patrick” Russell, David Brown, Darryl Hills, Michael Hayden and Richard Hayden. Honorary pallbearer will be Patrick Davey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second District Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad through their website at https://www.sdvfdrs.org/ or mail checks directly to P.O. Box 1, Valley, Lee, MD 20692.

