Dorothy Elizabeth Wathen Clarke, 87, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving children on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1934 to the late Mary Louise Abell Bowles and Joseph Ethelbert Abell, Sr. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph (Joe) Charles Wathen, Jr. whom she was married to for 38 years. She is survived by her children, Mary Ridgell (Roger), Joseph (Buddy) Wathen (Shelby), John Wathen (Gail), Susan (Sue) Johnson (Walter), and Robert (Tony) Wathen (Kim), 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and her sister Mary Lou Bassford of Hollywood, MD. She was preceded in death by her son, James Michael (Mike) Wathen (Rhonda), six siblings, Bert Abell, Irene Hayden, Juanita (Nita) Hayden, Margaret Jane Mattingly, Teresa Spalding, Agnes (Piggy) Joy, and her second husband, Thomas Maurice Clarke whom she was married to for 11 years.

She worked for the St. Mary’s County Public School System for numerous years before she became a loving caregiver for her many grandchildren.

Dorothy enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, occasional slots, music, and dancing but she was most happy spending time with her family and friends. She was an outstanding cook with the number one request being her delicious potato salad and cole slaw. She enjoyed holiday gatherings where she was always the guest of honor receiving many hugs and gifts. She was a faith filled individual who had a love for reciting the Holy Rosary and was a lifelong parishioner of St. John’s Francis Regis Parish. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. John’s Francis Regis Parish in Hollywood, MD at 10:00 am. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Raymond Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Craig Wathen, Johnny Wathen, Bryan Johnson, Bobby Wathen, Kyle Johnson, and Joel Wathen. Honorary pallbearers, Dana Farney, Kimmie Rockey, Leigh Wathen, Holly Wathen, Austin Cooley, Bradley Wathen, Bree Burandt and Chris Clark.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. John’s Francis Regis Parish, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD.