Charles Bernard Farrell, Jr., 83, of LaPlata, MD, passed away on January 7, 2022 at his home. Born on June 26, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Carrie Frances Farrell and the late Charles Bernard Farrell. Charles was the loving husband of the late June Farrell, who preceded him in death in February 2019. He is survived by his children Debra Harrell (Ronald) of Waldorf, MD and Kenneth Farrell of Prince Frederick, his siblings Marie Lamm and Melvin Farrell, as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his son, Michael Farrell, and his siblings Gerty Hammett and Joe Farrell.

Charles was employed at the D&D Tire Company for 40+ years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Conley officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Hammett, Jimmy Farrell, Jeff Farrell, Eric Proffitt, Chris Conklin, and Mike Lacey.