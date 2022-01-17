William Edson Fowler, “Bill”, 56, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Brewster, NY, passed away on January 7, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 3, 1965, he was the son of Margaret Fowler and the late Charles Fowler. William was the loving boyfriend and partner of Karen Stauffer. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Fowler.

Bill attended Brewster High School and graduated in 1983. Bill served in the United States Navy for six years, from July 1, 1983 to June 30, 1989. He received a Good Conduct Award- .38 cal. Pistol (Marksman) Battle “E” and a Meritorious Unit Commendation Award- M-16 Rifle (Marksman). Bill worked as an Engineering Technician for Northrup Grumman for 27 years, retiring on January 5, 2017. He was a life member of the Patuxent Moose Lodge 2393, Hollywood, MD.

Bill came to St. Mary’s County in 1986, stationed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He was an AT2 patrolling and protecting the skip in their C130. In 1989, Bill received his honorable discharge. Bill started work at PRB- Northrup Grumman immediately as an Engineering Technician. His proudest moment was developing and installing the ground controls for the MQ 4C Triton Drones. He got to witness its maiden flight arrival from San Diego, CA to Patuxent River Naval Air Station. That was a very proud day. Serving Northrup Grumman for 27 years, Bill retired in January of 2017, leaving him to enjoy the free time he needed. Bill always said “with the many projects at home, he didn’t know when he ever had time to go to work.”

With his girlfriend and partner, Karen, there were fishing trips, crabbing, and leisurely boat rides. Always together, they enjoyed 22 years of happiness.

Bill was an avid NASCAR fan, with Bristol Motor Speedway as his No. 1 track. He went to every spring and fall race, maintaining the same seats for 25 years. Jeff Gordon was his No. 1 driver. When Jeff Gordon retired, it was Chase Elliott.

Bill enjoyed working on his ’49 Chevy truck, DJing for several years, and playing his guitar. AC/DC was his favorite band and “Back in Black” his favorite song. Bill loved working on electronics; the more challenging the project the better. He would always find the solution.

Bill is a beautiful and exceptional person. Intelligent in all facets of life. Willing to give help to anyone who needed it. He leaves behind a legacy of knowledge and love.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with Pastor Matthew Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Zimmerman, Tommy Bentley, Matt Griffith, Ed Ruskowsky, Charles Martin, and David Readmond.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A, Leonardtown, MD.