Lois Belle (Moore) Smith, born in Williamsport, PA, November 25, 1930 passed away January 8, 2022 in Solomons, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell H. Smith; parents Albert H. Moore and Melintha J. (Brown) Moore; siblings Albert H. Moore Jr., Doris E. Watson, and Shirley M. Weaver.

She is survived by her daughter Frances Cook (Tim) and extended family.

Lois retired from GTE Telephone Company in Pinellas County, FL. She was active in her church, sang in the choir, was church secretary, and enjoyed helping others. Throughout her life she enjoyed drawing and painting, team bowling, roller skating, pinochle, reading, and restoring antiques. Lois loved animals, especially dogs; as well as living in PA with friends and family close.

A private ceremony will be held with family in PA at a later date.