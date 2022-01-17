Lillie Sexton, 88, of Valley Lee, MD, formerly of Coeburn, VA, passed away on January 10, 2022 at her home. Born on September 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Callie Phillips and the late Jack Gibson. Lille was the loving wife of the late Eugene Sexton, whom she married on November 11, 1950 in Lexington Park, MD, and who preceded her in death on June 21, 2003. She is survived by her children Margie Carter of Hollywood, MD, Robert Sexton of Redgate, MD, Mary Russell of Valley Lee, MD, Margaret Wheatly of Hollywood, MD, Louise Coombs of Great Mills, MD, and Rita Jaso of Windham, VT, her sister Kathy Rogers of IN, as well as 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Sexton and her siblings Ed Rogers, Evelyn Rogers, and Bob Rogers.

Lillie was a homemaker and loved her grandkids. She also loved indoor/outdoor plants, as well as going to yard sales.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Brother William Coombs officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Colby Norwood, Joseph Ridgell, Stephanie Russell, Garrett Jaso, James Barnes, and Harvey Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Ridgell, Michael Russell, and Ryan Carter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

At the family’s request, masks will be required inside the funeral home.

