Fourteen Businesses in St. Mary’s County Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks – Two Fail

On Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of covert compliance checks at local businesses, using an underage individual.

The underage individual entered the businesses without identification and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages.

During this covert compliance check operation, the Alcohol Enforcement Unit visited 16 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Fourteen of the stores were compliant, requiring identification from the underage individual and did not complete the sale. Two of the businesses were negligent in their responsibilities, did not ask for identification and sold alcoholic beverages to the underage person.

The non-compliant businesses and clerks who sold the alcoholic beverages to the underage person will receive summons to appear before the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Board for possible sanctions.

The 14 compliant businesses were:

Abell’s Tavern in Callaway

Beacon Liquors in Callaway

Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park

St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Great Mills

Stop & Shop in Lexington Park

County Liquors in Lexington Park

International Beverage in Lexington Park

Bob’s Sunoco in Callaway

Wildewood Fine Wine and Spirits in California

Marketplace Wine & Spirits in California

California Wine & Spirits in California

Jughead Liquors in California

ABC Liquors in California

2000 Liquors in Lexington Park

The two non-compliant businesses were Cook’s Liquors & Deli in Park Hall and PAX Fine Wine & Spirits in California.