Process Server Wayne Guy Retires After Decades of Service

Wayne Guy, longtime Process Server, retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the end of 2021 after more than 24 years of service with the agency.

Before joining the Office of the Sheriff, Mr. Guy already served 25 years with the Maryland state government, many of those years with the Department of Juvenile Services. Mr. Guy also served in the Vietnam War in the US Army.

“Mr. Guy is a model of hard work and humility,” said Captain Steven Hall, Commander of the Special Operations Division which oversees the Civil Process unit.

Capt. Hall said Guy’s career is an excellent example of “a life well lived and worked.”

“I had a lot of support here,” Mr. Guy said. “It’s been interesting. I’ve met so many people.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wishes Mr. Guy the best upon his retirement.

