St. Mary’s County Public Hearing Notice for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, to consider public input on a proposed ordinance to amend St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Land Use Map and the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for property located at 23595 Pike Lane and 23556 Three Notch Road.

The request is to change the Land Use Map category from Rural Preservation to Residential Mixed-use and Zoning Map from Rural Preservation to Residential Mixed-use for the properties located at

The proposed ordinance can be viewed at http://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings.asp.

Those wishing to address the Commissioners may participate in-person or via teleconferencing, email, written correspondence or prerecorded video submissions. The public hearing may be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Call: 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the Public Hearing. Email: [email protected] U.S. Mail: P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD, 20650 Submit a three-minute video clip to [email protected] no later than 5 p.m., Feb. 8, 2022.

Citizens may listen to the Public Hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or seven (7) days following the Public Hearing. Public Hearing Guidelines are subject to change.