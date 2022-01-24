No Injuries Reported After Shed Fire in California

On Friday, January 14, 2022, at approximately 1:40 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown and Valley Lee responded to the 22500 block of Garrison Drive in California, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story shed fully engulfed in flames that had spread into two neighboring yards, the nearby wooded area, and another shed.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the fire in under 20 minutes, crews found no extensions into the nearby residences.

Two sheds were damaged by the fire. The fire was deemed to be accidental and is not under investigation.

No injuries were reported, and the exposures suffered minor damage form the fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 40 minutes before returning to service.

