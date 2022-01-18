Calvert County Marine Museum Events – February 2022

Thursdays, Feb. 3 & 10 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., – Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Animal Tracks!

Monday, Feb. 7 – Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture 6:30 – 9 p.m., – Quarterly meeting of the CMM Fossil Club followed by a public lecture (beginning at 7:30) with Dr. Dale Greenwalt on the preservation of Blood in the Fossil Record. The meeting and lecture will be held in person in the Harms Gallery at the museum, and we will attempt to also host it virtually via Zoom. There is no charge to participate. Find the Zoom link to attend on Facebook or by visiting calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursdays, Feb. 17& 24 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., –This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a craft you can do on-site or take home, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Whose Tracks are These?



10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., – Participate in a Citizen Science activity that provides data to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. The Great Backyard Bird Count engages bird watchers in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Check out a pair of binoculars and a bird count tally sheet in the museum lobby to assist us with this program. For adults and children in third grade or older who are interested in assisting with research. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, Feb. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% – Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Members who shop between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. will receive FREE Sea Salt Caramels with the purchase of $50 or more – one per membership, please. For guests who aren’t quite ready to enter our facility yet, the Museum Store offers private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Sunday, Feb. 20 – Universal Coprolite Day Celebration 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., –The Department of Paleontology is initiating the celebration of Universal Coprolite Day, February 22, 2022, and will celebrate with activities on the Sunday prior. Among learning stations, come see our vast collection of coprolites in the Harms Gallery! Included with museum admission.

Friday, Feb. 25 –Maritime Performance Series with CHRYSALIS 7p.m., – Chrysalis, featuring Jody Marshall on hammered dulcimer and piano and Jim Queen on fiddle and guitar, serves up plenty of toe-tapping fun with lilting jigs, rollicking reels, and happy hornpipes from traditions on both sides of the pond. The duo’s far-reaching musical proclivities treat audiences to a repertoire ranging from Bach to the Beatles, and even an American Songbook standard or two. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 at the door.