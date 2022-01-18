Charles County Public Schools Launches New Design of Main Website/School Sites

The new www.ccboe.com website launched on Tuesday, Jan. 18. School sites, which features a new design to deliver a cohesive look. The launch may result in the site being inaccessible for at least an hour on Tuesday.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) last updated its website design in 2017. The new look was developed with input from Finalsite, a company that has designed websites for more than 8,000 schools around the world. The new design is modern, ADA compliant, faster and easier to navigate.

CCPS staff has moved all content from previous school sites to the new ones, and parents and students can easily access the main CCPS website from any school site.

Responding to feedback from site users including CCPS staff, students, parents and community members, the new site will be less cluttered, and the search feature will report more robust returns.



The header holds a translator with 30 languages represented, as well as links for StudentVue, ParentVue, Staff, Digital Library Resources (previously known as Electronic Library) and Quick Links.

Sites will feature a main slideshow with the latest news and features, and icon navigation to take visitors to popular pages. Image grids offer another way for users to get to the content they need quickly and are customizable to each school, tailoring the site to each school’s unique needs. This grid also has the option to house a video. An upcoming events section shows the 10 most current events with access to the full calendar.

School calendars will blend school events with those that are systemwide. School sites have CCPS press release and school social media feeds designed to keep the site up-to-date and the At-a-Glance section gives visitors a broad overview of the school system by the numbers. The footer houses the address, phone numbers and other information. The main CCPS site will have a video feature for CCPSTV-produced content.

CCPS Communications staff has been working on the website for several months, with the bulk of the work being the transfer of content from the current sites to the new ones. Communications will send out a survey to stakeholders after the launch asking for feedback on the new design.