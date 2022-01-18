Detective Seek Community’s Assistance in Locating Suspect Vehicle in Fatal 2021 Shooting

Detectives today released surveillance video of the car seen leaving the scene of a fatal shooting in District Heights in November of 2021. The victim is 29-year-old Marshay Hazelwood of District Heights. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On November 22, 2021, at approximately 7:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of County Road for a shooting. Preliminarily, detectives believe Hazelwood was shot outside of this location. She was transported to a hospital and died several hours later.

In the video, the suspect vehicle is seen driving on County Road moments after the shooting. The car is then seen stopping at the intersection of County Road and Marlboro Pike. The driver attempts a right turn, then chooses to instead continue straight before proceeding out of the camera’s view. The car is described as a 2017-2019 black Honda Civic with dark tinted windows. The motive remains under investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 21-0054178.