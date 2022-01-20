St. Clement’s Island Museum to Host Appraisers at Annual Appraiser Fair

The Department of Recreation and Parks is hosting the annual Appraiser Fair Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Clement’s Island Museum. You may have an attic full of hidden treasures and not even know it! Expert appraisers will be there to determine the value of your prized possessions.

The Appraiser’s Fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to care for them properly. Appraisers will be available to offer oral appraisal to members of the public for the following categories: fine arts, dolls, jewelry, coins and currency. The fine arts category includes ceramics, pottery, glassware, artwork/paintings, music boxes and small furniture pieces. Items in this category are limited to two items per person at a fee of $5 per item. Other category fees are $5 each. Cash, check and credit cards (Visa, Mastercard and Discover) are accepted. Those who are members of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums will enjoy two free tickets good for two appraisals.

The featured appraisers come from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines. The “fine arts” appraisers include Dorie Lear, a certified auction house appraiser; Henry Lane Hull, proprietor of Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals; and Bill Curry, proprietor of Hammer’s Antiques and Collectibles. William Parron, proprietor of the Bill Parron Coin Co., will be available to appraise coins and currency. Linda Neeley of the Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland will appraise dolls. Shari Mesh of Mesh Appraisal Services will appraise jewelry.

The public will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are encouraged only to bring items that can be hand-carried. Items that cannot be hand-carried will not be accepted for appraisal. Individuals can arrange for a written appraisal at a later date. Please note the public may experience long wait times for fine art appraisers.

Those who are members of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums will enjoy two free tickets good for two appraisals.