Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest

On January 10, 2022, Deputy Bowen of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 of N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the check welfare of an individual who had fallen and was unresponsive.

Contact was made with Larry Randolph Robison, 44 of Chesapeake Beach. Robison was conscious, but had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. EMS arrived on scene for Robison to be checked out, but he refused treatment. Robison stood up and fell to the ground again due to his intoxicated state. Robison was advised to go to the hospital to get checked out, but continually refused. A search of Robison’s person revealed a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device “bowl”. Robison began acting in a disorderly manner by pushing deputies on scene, using profanities, and making threats.

Robison was advised he was being placed under arrest and continued to resist. Robison was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Second-Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

