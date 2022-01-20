Port Republic Woman Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing at Calvert County Court House

On January 14, 2022, Sgt. Naecker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse for the report of a disorderly female.

Per court deputies, Dawn Marie Keen, 42 of Port Republic, was advised masks were required while inside the courthouse per an administrative order issued Dec. 27, 2021 by Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty of the Maryland Court of Appeals in light of Omicron Variant of the COVID-19 Emergency. The provision states that ALL individuals entering the Circuit Courthouse of Calvert County shall wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status or other related health measures.

Keen refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave the building, but refused to do so. Keen was advised multiple times of the policy, but refused to leave.

Keen was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing of a Government House.

