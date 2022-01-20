Lusby Man Arrested After Motor Vehicle Accident

On January 15, 2022, Deputy T. Bowen of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12800 block of Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

Contact was made with one of the drivers who advised a vehicle was travelling southbound in the northbound lane, struck the victim and attempted to leave the accident scene. Deputy Bowen made contact with the driver of the striking vehicle, Daniel Wayne Grover, Sr., 39 of Lusby, who was observed to be stumbling and had slurred speech.

It was determined Grover was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Grover was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. A search of Grover’s person revealed a paper fold with suspected heroin.

Grover was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, along with other traffic related citations.

