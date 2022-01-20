Joyce Ann Caldwell, 69

In Loving Remembrance of Our Treasured Friend and Sister in Christ “Joyce Ann Caldwell”

February 10th, 1952 to December 19th, 2021

Artist, Writer, Avid Gardener, and Retired State Department Secretary

(formerly of Waldorf, Maryland & Cullman, Alabama)

STILL HERE

by Gina Rawnsley©

Today is a tender celebration

Of loving words spoken

Of ribbons of memories

That dance through our hearts

Sweet reminders that you passed this way

That you walked with us

And talked with us

And laughed and cried with us

We sang songs together

We sat in gentle silence

And embraced each other’s dreams

Everything about you still colors our world

Still brightens our days

And still blesses our nights

And so much that we know of love and friendship

We learned from you

So today, at this quiet moment in time

We joyfully lift our eyes towards heaven

Knowing that you are finally home

We stretch out our hands

And release this shining truth

As long as our hearts hold your Spirit

You Are Still Here

*Ever in our hearts, Gina, Graham & Matt Rawnsley, and Sharon, Tommy & Danny Oliver*