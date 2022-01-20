Joyce Ann Caldwell, 69

In Loving Remembrance of Our Treasured Friend and Sister in Christ “Joyce Ann Caldwell”
February 10th, 1952 to December 19th, 2021
Artist, Writer, Avid Gardener, and Retired State Department Secretary
(formerly of Waldorf, Maryland & Cullman, Alabama)
STILL HERE
by Gina Rawnsley©
Today is a tender celebration
Of loving words spoken
Of ribbons of memories
That dance through our hearts
Sweet reminders that you passed this way
That you walked with us
And talked with us
And laughed and cried with us
We sang songs together
We sat in gentle silence
And embraced each other’s dreams
Everything about you still colors our world
Still brightens our days
And still blesses our nights
And so much that we know of love and friendship
We learned from you
So today, at this quiet moment in time
We joyfully lift our eyes towards heaven
Knowing that you are finally home
We stretch out our hands
And release this shining truth
As long as our hearts hold your Spirit
You Are Still Here
*Ever in our hearts, Gina, Graham & Matt Rawnsley, and Sharon, Tommy & Danny Oliver*