Newburg and Bel Alton Volunteer Fire/EMS Departments Receive Vehicle Donation from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department (Station 14) and Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department and EMS (Station 10) received a donation of two surplus vehicles from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fleet Services Section.

“I wanted to show my unwavering support for the Charles County Department of Emergency Services. The operational expenses of public safety budgets are increasing, and I wanted to express my gratitude to our community’s first responders acknowledging their hard work and dedication,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

In the near future, this agency initiative will be extended to the other fire rescue stations throughout Charles County!

