Police Increasing Traffic Enforcement Along Three Notch Road in January 2022

For the remainder of January 2022, motorists can expect to see increased traffic enforcement by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies along Three Notch Road/Route 235 in the California/Lexington Park area. Three Notch Road is the busiest highway in St. Mary’s County with more than 50,000 vehicles traveling on it every day.

Sheriff’s Office deputies will be patrolling for speeding, aggressive driving, seatbelt compliance, drivers evading traffic signals and drivers illegally using their cellphones.

Deputies will also be enforcing Maryland’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes to give emergency responders, tow trucks and other service vehicles adequate room to operate safely on the side of the road.

Traffic fines are steep for violations. Motorists are advised to pay attention to their driving and others around them this month and every month.

“Drivers on Route 235 and St. Mary’s County highways need to reduce their speed, put their phones down and pay attention to traffic conditions to ensure that we all get to our destinations safely,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said.