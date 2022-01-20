Police Arrest St. Mary’s Couple for Possession of Codeine Pills and Crack Cocaine After Traffic Stop

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Trooper J. Engleman of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Pacific Drive at Primrose Willow Lane, in Lexington Park.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Codeine pills and crack Cocaine.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Tavares Antonio Thompson, 27 of Chaptico, who had an open warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

The driver was identified as Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, 25 of Lexington Park.

Thompson and Nelson were both arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Thompson was charged with 2 counts of Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and 2 counts of Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Nelson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

