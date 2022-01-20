Charles County School Resource Officers Investigating False Report of Shooting

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:47 a.m., a call was placed to 9-1-1 stating there was “a shooting at a school,” but the name of the school was not provided by the caller.

School Resource Officers and patrol officers were immediately contacted and were able to quickly determine that a shooting had not occurred at any of the schools.

Investigation showed the call was made in the area of John Hanson Middle School and further information revealed the call was made by a student at the school. School resource officers, along with school administrators and school security staff, will continue an investigation and the case will be reviewed by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and well-being of students and staff. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of making false reports and the consequences of doing so. The investigation is ongoing.