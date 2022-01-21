Calvert County Circuit Courthouse Extends Phase III Through March 6

Due to the continued surge in Maryland of COVID-19 cases as a result of the Omicron variant, and consistent with the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and local health agencies, the Maryland Judiciary has extended Phase III emergency operations.

On Jan. 14, 2022, Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty of the Court of Appeals for Maryland issued an extension through March 6, 2022, of the Interim Administrative Order of Dec. 27, 2021 Restricting Statewide Operations in Light of Omicron Variant of the COVID-19 Emergency. The interim operational plan took effect Dec. 29, 2021, and will now continue through Sunday, March 6, 2022, pending further order. Additionally, all jury trials scheduled through March 4, 2022, shall be suspended. The resumption of jury trials will be on March 7, 2022.

Accordingly, Administrative Order dated Dec. 29, 2021, issued by Mark S. Chandlee, Administrative Judge for the Circuit Court for Calvert County, remains in full force and effect. That Order requiring the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to restrict access and screen individuals entering the Courthouse located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick, and is authorized to continue to conduct thermal temperature checks of all individuals entering the Courthouse; ensure proper implementation of the screening protocol and receipt of responses to screening questions propounded by entrants; inquire about the purpose of an individual’s visit to the Courthouse; limit the number of individuals entering the Courthouse at any given time to ensure the health and safety of all individuals in the Courthouse, and DENY entry to any individual whose screening results require refusal of entry to the Courthouse for the health and safety of all individuals in the Courthouse. Any individual denied entry with an affirmative response to the screening inquiry in consultation with the Administrative Judge will be provided with information regarding alternative means to address the purpose of that person’s intended visit to the court. All individuals entering the Circuit Court for Calvert County shall wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status or other related health measures.



The courthouse will continue restrictions to limit the concentration of individuals and allow social distancing, consistent with state and federal guidance. The new administrative orders can be viewed on the Maryland Judiciary website at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders and the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us

Further, Judge Chandlee has determined that all currently scheduled matters, excluding jury trials, in the Calvert County Circuit Court will remain as scheduled. All jury trials, however, will be suspended until the Judiciary is able to reenter Phase V of its reopening plan.

Accordingly, civil and criminal trials currently scheduled to commence between Dec. 29, 2021, and March 4, 2022, shall be converted to status conferences. All hearings will be heard in person at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse. Any party/litigant and/or attorney appearing in a matter scheduled on or after Dec. 29, 2021 through March 4, 2022, may file an appropriate motion in writing to advise the Court of any issue that may prevent a party, attorney, and/or witness from appearing in person for their scheduled hearing or make a request to appear remotely for their scheduled hearing. The Circuit Court will rule on any requests for conversions to remote hearings and continuances on a case-by-case basis.

Court offices are fully staffed. Court personnel will be available to the public by telephone between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maryland Electronic Court (MDEC) continues to be available for electronic filing and is required to be used for all MDEC counties. The courts shall be open to the public, and no appointment shall be necessary (although preferred) for access.

Any questions or concerns relative to cases or proceedings should be directed to:

Circuit Court: 410-535-1600

District Court: 443-550-6700

Calvert County Government continues to take precautionary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the number of people infected. Residents, employees and media are encouraged to monitor Calvert County's virtual resource center for updates and information resources: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

