Chaptico Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Animal Cruelty in Dog Fighting Case

UPDATE 1/21/2022: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Charles Henry Hall, III, 44, of Chaptico, pleaded guilty on January 21, 2022 to 1 count of felony animal cruelty, and 1 count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, relating to the use and possession of a dog for dogfighting.

Hall faces a maximum penalty of 3 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

As part of the plea agreement, Hall forfeited his ownership of the dog recovered at his property and will be prohibited from owning, possessing, or residing with any animal.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 14, 2022 at 9:00am before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee.

These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Animal Control, Humane Rescue Alliance, and the Calvert County Animal Cruelty Task Force, comprised of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

8/10/2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on July 19, 2021, the Calvert County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Charles Henry Hall, III, 44, of Chaptico, with felony animal cruelty charges for his involvement in a dogfighting operation.

Hall faced 7 counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on allegations that he engaged in a dogfight and transported dogs for fighting.

The investigation into the alleged dogfighting operation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office at 410-535-2800.


