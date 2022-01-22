Police Investigating Adult Male Shot in Greenbriar Subdivision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 20000 block of Coronet Place in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 52-year-old male with two gunshot wounds.

At least one shell casing was located in the roadway of Sorrel Drive.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have Sorrel Drive, Coronet Place shut down for investigation at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

