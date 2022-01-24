UPDATE: Woman who Shot Man in Lexington Park is in Critical Condition After Shooting Herself Following a High Speed Chase in Talbot County

UPDATE 1/23/2022 @ 10:00 p.m.: On January 22, 2022, at 8:07 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20900 block of Coronet Place in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies located the 51-year-old male victim from Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm and left leg.

Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The victim advised he was shot by an unknown female operating a blue vehicle. The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment and later released.

During the course of the investigation, Savannah Georgina Crown, age 32 of Delaware, was developed as a suspect.

Further investigation determined Crown has a blue Hyundai registered to her and she had registered at a hotel in Lexington Park on January 21, 2022 and left the hotel during the early morning hours of January 22, 2022. Crown observed the victim in his vehicle at the neighborhood mailboxes, at which time she shot the victim and the victim’s vehicle. Crown then drove back to the state of Delaware, where a vehicle pursuit ensued and ultimately ended in Easton, Maryland, when Crown stopped her vehicle in the roadway and shot herself.

Crown was transported to an area trauma center, where she remains for treatment.

A warrant has been obtained for Crown for the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault First Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Endangerment from Car

Firearm Use-Felony Violent Crime

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at [email protected].

UPDATE 1/23/2022: Police released a lookout (BOLO) alert for the suspect vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Home surveillance videos captured the incident and showed a blue 4-door 2019 Hyundai Accent with no front registration plate, and a rear Delaware registration plate showing “278978” The vehicle was occupied by a black female who was considered armed and dangerous.

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed the vehicle around 7:45 p.m., on Saturday, January, 22, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed before Talbot County Deputies set up spike strips in the area of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, successfully deflating the vehicles tires where the vehicle then came to a rest on Route 50 near Matthewstown Road and Goldsborough Street.

As officers approached the vehicle, the female operator grabbed a firearm and placed it to her head.

After several minutes of negotiations, the suspect placed the gun to her upperbody and shot herself. Police officers immediately administered life saving measures, and the victim was transported to an area landing zone where a Maryland State Police Helicopter transported the suspect to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition.

Easton Police Department Spokesperson Lieutenant George Paugh III stated the suspect, who has not been identified, was a 32-year-old Delaware woman and was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. Her condition is unknown.

The incidents are still under investigation. The suspect will be identified at a later time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

1/22/2022: On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 20000 block of Coronet Place in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 52-year-old male with two gunshot wounds.

At least one shell casing was located in the roadway of Sorrel Drive.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have Sorrel Drive, Coronet Place shut down for investigation at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

