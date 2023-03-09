Lusby Man Convicted of Firearms Possession After Shooting Gun at Appeal Convenience Center

UPDATE 3/9/2023: Following a 2-day jury trial in Calvert County Circuit Court, Patrick Allan Portzen, Jr., of Lusby, was convicted of felony firearms possession and related weapons charges. The jury returned its verdict on March 8, 2023, after 3 hours of deliberation. The jury found Portzen not guilty of 1st and 2nd degree assault.

The verdict stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 21, 2022. Portzen became involved in an argument at the Appeal convenience center. He ultimately brandished a firearm and fired two shots into the air. Portzen had been previously convicted of a crime of violence and was legally prohibited from possessing the firearm.

Sentencing will be held on May 12, 2023, before Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee. Portzen is facing up to 15 years incarceration. He is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center, where he has been held since his arrest on January 21, 2022.

1/22/2023: On Friday, January 21, 2022, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Appeal Convenience Center located at 200 Sweetwater Lane in Lusby, for the report of shots being fired.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect Patrick Allan Portzen, 39 of Lusby, became involved in a verbal argument with an employee at the convenience center, and after he threatened the employee he left in a vehicle.

While exiting the Appeal Convenience Center, Portzen fired two shots, and was last observed traveling northbound on Route 4.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the Portzen at a residence in the 300 block of Skyview Drive in the White Sands neighborhood in Lusby.

Portzen was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Portzen was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with First-Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please contact Detective J. Buck at [email protected].

