Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Subject Who Jumped from Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge

UPDATE 1:55 p.m., On Sunday, January 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the top of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge for the reported possible suicidal subject.

A short time later, multiple callers reported the subject and vehicle were stopped on the top of the bridge and advised the subject then jumped from the bridge.

Witnesses reported a boat nearby was able to rescue the victim from the water. The private citizen/boat transported the victim to the Solomons Boat Ramp where they met with First Responders.

Firefighters announced CPR in progress, and the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was responding, however, they were diverted to another medical emergency nearby.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and crime lab technicians are on the scene. The Calvert Crisis Response Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) is on the scene as well.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

Updates will be provided when they become available.

